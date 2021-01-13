BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.18 ($54.33).

Shares of BNP opened at €45.34 ($53.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.40. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

