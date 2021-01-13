BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.28.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
