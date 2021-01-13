Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 142336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.37.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

