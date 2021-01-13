BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOKF opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

