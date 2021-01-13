BOMB Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $876,864.35 and approximately $131,372.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,776 coins and its circulating supply is 912,988 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

