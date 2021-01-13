Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$0.57

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.72.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,670. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

