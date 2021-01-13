Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.10 to C$0.57. The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 8187613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

