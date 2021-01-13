Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 20,354 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VCYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 474,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

