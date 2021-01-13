Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 133.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

BKNG opened at $2,196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,860.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

