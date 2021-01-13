Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,196.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,860.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.