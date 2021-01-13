BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $5,934.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,260,815 coins and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

