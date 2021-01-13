Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $303.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $302.54 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $845.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $851.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $949.10 million, with estimates ranging from $915.50 million to $984.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

