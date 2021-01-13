Boot Barn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,403% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

BOOT opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.