Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Up 1%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 1,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised Boral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

