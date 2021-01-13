Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boral currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boral alerts:

Boral stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. Boral has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.