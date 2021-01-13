Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.97.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.54. The company had a trading volume of 409,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.96. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,787.10.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

