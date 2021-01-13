Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 596725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.59.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.97.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,787.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.96.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.