BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $861.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

