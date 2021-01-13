Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,454 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 177,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -299.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

