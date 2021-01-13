Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $76,748.10 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 177,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,307. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.15, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.