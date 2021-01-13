Bottos Trading 27.4% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $830,262.64 and approximately $90,613.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.