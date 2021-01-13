botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $390.98 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $390.98 million and approximately $67,283.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

