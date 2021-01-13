Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOUYF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

