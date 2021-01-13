BOX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,704.52 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $450,704.52 and approximately $4,022.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00266315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

