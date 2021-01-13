BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £313.95 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Bernard Looney bought 135 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67).

BP stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.98). 45,957,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.59. The firm has a market cap of £62.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -14.95%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 385.53 ($5.04).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

