Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70.

Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) Company Profile (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

