Bridge Protocol Market Cap Reaches $336,153.50 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $336,153.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

