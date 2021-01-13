Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $23.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $91.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.05 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

