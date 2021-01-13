Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $23.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.26 million and the lowest is $23.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $91.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $96.05 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $373.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.