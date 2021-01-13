Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $715.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

