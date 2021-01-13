BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.23

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 5345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. ValuEngine cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

