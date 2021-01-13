Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $806.28

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $806.28 and traded as high as $809.50. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) shares last traded at $801.00, with a volume of 460,461 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 806.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.28. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Daly acquired 5,000 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,052 shares of company stock valued at $81,152.

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

