Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $265.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.58 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

