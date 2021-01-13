Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,016. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

