Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $71.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.63 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $283.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $285.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.25 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $292.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BRKL stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

