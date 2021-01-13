Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

