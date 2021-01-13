Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $324.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.22 million and the lowest is $267.34 million. Azul reported sales of $790.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 30.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.