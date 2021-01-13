Brokerages Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report $241.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.55 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $954.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $961.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

