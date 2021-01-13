Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

HLIT stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $778.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harmonic by 663.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

