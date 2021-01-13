Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDRA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.