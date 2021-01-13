Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $103.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

LSCC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $338,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

