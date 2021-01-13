Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.58.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.