Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Q2 by 216.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 1,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $130.59.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.