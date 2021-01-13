Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inovalon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

In other Inovalon news, insider Bock Peter De acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares valued at $422,781. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

