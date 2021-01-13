Brokers Offer Predictions for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

