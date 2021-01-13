Brokers Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in RPM International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

