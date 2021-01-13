Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.85. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,225 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

About Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

