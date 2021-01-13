Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

