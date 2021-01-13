Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 116306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.