Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 15,452 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of T opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

